Disney drops Microsoft as Movies Anywhere partner

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has dropped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as a partner for its Disney Movies Anywhere service, per Engadget.

Disney didn’t disclose why the drop happened but sent out an email telling customers that Microsoft’s Movies and TV store is no longer supported though already purchased content will remain unaffected.

Continuing partners include Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Video, and Google Play.

The loss won't dent Microsoft's financials but could drive customers away from its services in order to have a one-stop media location.

