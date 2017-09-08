Vivendi nearing deal with Italy over Mediaset stake

Vivendi (VIVHY +0.1% ) is getting closer to a deal with Italian regulators over its stake in Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), amid battles with the government over its growing stakes in companies that may be considered strategic national assets.

The French media giant, pressed to reduce its 28.8% stake, is proposing transferring the part of its holding over 10% into a blind trust.

The regulator, AGCOM, had ruled that Vivendi's position violated a regulation setting the 10% limit for integral communications firms held by electronics communications companies with a market share over 40%; that's relevant because of Vivendi's large stake (and possible de facto control) of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI).

AGCOM will meet on Sept. 13, but a final decision isn't expected before April.