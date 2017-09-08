Bloomberg: Court sides with Apple in Qualcomm royalty dispute (update)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) drops 2.2% as Bloomberg says a federal judge in San Diego sided with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a royalty dispute.

Qualcomm wanted to force Apple contractors to pay royalties while other legal matters were ongoing.

More information when available.

Update: The Wall Street Journal has the details.

A federal judge denies Qualcomm's request to dismiss the royalty lawsuit filed by Apple's manufacturers, meaning those parties can keep withholding payments for the time being.

Apple statement: “Qualcomm must establish the fair value of its technology and defend its business practices in court.”

Qualcomm statement: “While we are disappointed by today’s rulings, we recognize that the motions involved high procedural hurdles.”