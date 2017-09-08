Suspect trading in Equifax options seen

Equifax (EFX -12.9% ) options are not exactly a high-volume product. In fact, in the entire month of July, just under 260 put options traded.

So CNBC's Jon Najarian is scratching his head over activity on August 21, when someone purchased a full 2.6K September puts struck at $135. The roughly $156K investment is now worth more than $4M thanks to today's plunge in EFX's stock price.

This is in addition to what's already known - that three execs unloaded nearly $2M in company stock shortly after the cyberattack was discovered (the company says the execs in question didn't know about the intrusion).