Oncobiologics secures $25M private capital raise; shares ahead 74%

Thinly traded nano cap Oncobiologics (ONS +74.4% ) jumps on a 26x surge in volume on its agreement with GMS Tenshi Holdings Pte. Limited for the sale of $25M of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock plus warrants to purchase up to an additional 16.75M shares at an aggregate price of ~$15M (~$0.90/share).

Net proceeds will fund the initiation of Phase 3 studies for lead candidate ONS-3010 (biosimilar of Humira), working capital and general corporate purposes.

Concurrently, the company and GMS ink a separate agreement granting GMS the rights to ONS-3010 and ONS-1045 (Avastin biosimilar) in emerging markets, exclusive of China, India and Mexico. The new deal replaces the previous contract which applied only to ONS-1045 and includes an additional $2.5M upfront payment and up to $5M in milestones.