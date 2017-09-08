Foundation Medicine blood test for tumor mutational burden to be used by Roche as companion diagnostic test in late-stage lung cancer study

Foundation Medicine (FMI -0.4% ) announces that Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit will incorporate its blood test for tumor mutational burden (bTMB) into its Phase 3 BFAST study as a companion diagnostic test to assess its value as a non-invasive biomarker of response to first-line TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The company says a retrospective analysis of 794 samples from two clinical trials showed a correlation between patients with high bTMB and longer progression-free survival when treated with TECENTRIQ. The data will be presented at ESMO in Madrid.