Allergan uses legal maneuver with sovereign tribal government to protect Restasis patents

In what is probably a first in corporate drug patent law, Allergan (AGN +0.5% ) has struck a deal with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe under which it has transferred ownership of all Orange Book-listed patents covering dry eye med RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) 0.05% to the tribe.

Claiming sovereign immunity from patent challenges, Saint Regis will file a motion to dismiss the ongoing inter partes review (IPR) proceedings, although it will not affect the litigation in Texas related to a patent challenge there from a would-be generic competitor.

Allergan's Chief Legal Officer Bob Bailey says Saint Regis was the one who approached the company with the strategy. He agreed to proceed based on two previous cases involving universities that successfully used the maneuver to dismiss IPR proceedings.

Under the terms of agreement, Saint Regis will receive $13.75M upfront and up to $15M per year in royalties.