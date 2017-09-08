REITs matched S&P 500 in August with marginal gain

via Trepp REITcafe

According to NAREIT, the FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index edged up 0.6% in August vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% return.

On a year-to-date basis, the All REITs index has posted a 7.4% total return vs. the S&P 500's 11.9%.

Infrastructure REITs were strongest in August, returning 7.5%, and data center REITs returned 4.1%. Industrial REITs continue to impress, returning 3.3%.

Lagging were the shopping centers (-3.1%) and regional malls (-2.9%).

