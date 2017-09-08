Array Bio's binimetinib and encorafenib show encouraging treatment effect in initial phase of late-stage study in treatment-resistant colorectal cancer; shares ahead 17%

Array BioPharma (ARRY +16.7% ) is up on double normal volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BEACON CRC, assessing the combination of binimetinib, encorafenib and Eli Lilly's Erbitux (cetuximab) in patients with metastatic BRAF-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) whose disease has progressed after one or two prior lines of therapy, a population of patients with a very poor prognosis. The data were presented today as ESMO in Madrid.

In 30 patients treated in the safety lead-in phase of the trial, the confirmed overall response rate (ORR) was 41%, including one complete responder. The observed ORR was 59% in the 17 BRAF-positive patients with only one prior therapy. Almost all (n=27/28) of the patients with both a BRAF mutation and post-baseline assessment showed tumor regression.

The triplet therapy was generally well-tolerated. The most common grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life threatening) adverse events were nausea (10%), vomiting (10%), increased blood creatinine kinase (biomarker for muscle inflammation/damage) and urinary tract infection (10%).

In July, Array submitted two marketing applications to the FDA for the combination use of binimetinib and encorafenib in patients with BRAF-positive advanced/unresectable/metastatic melanoma. The marketing applications in Europe, filed by commercialization partner Pierre Fabre, are currently under review.