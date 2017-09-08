Roche's lampalizumab flunks late-stage eye disease study; shares off 2%

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.8% ) is under pressure after it announced that its first Phase 3 clinical trial, Spectri, assessing lampalizumab for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) due to age-related macular degeneration failed to beat sham treatment (placebo). Further dosing will be stopped until the results from the second study, Chroma, are evaluated.

The primary endpoint of both trials is the difference in mean change in GA lesion area compared to sham.

The negative outcome is a setback for Roche, which is counting on the monoclonal antibody to be one of its growth drivers.

