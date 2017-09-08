Roche lampalizumab flop weighs on Ophthotech, down 10%

Perceiving a negative read-through from Roche's failed late-stage study of AMD candidate lampalizumab, investors are selling Ophthotech (OPHT -9.7% ), down on 75% higher volume.

Ophthotech was pummeled in late 2016 after failing with AMD candidate Fovista. Its other AMD candidate is anti-VEGF drug Zimura which the company plans to assess in a Phase 2/3 study for the treatment of geographic atrophy, the same indication that sank lampalizumab.

