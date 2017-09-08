KEYW Holding announces $18M Army task order

KEYW Holding (NASDAQ:KEYW) shares up 1.66% after announcing an $18M task order with the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center.

The task order relates to providing business systems software engineering and services.

The new order marks KEYW’s fifth award under the $7B Software and Systems Engineering Services Next Generation indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract.

