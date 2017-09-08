California PUC proposes approved settlement for CTL/LVLT deal

California's Public Utilities Commission will propose approving a settlement on CenturyLink's (CTL -0.6% ) $34B buyout of Level 3 Communications (LVLT -0.3% ), applying conditions to the deal.

The proposed decision by Administrative Law Judge Regina DeAngelis makes the approval conditional on a commitment by CTL/LVLT to spend at least $232M in the state over three years. It's a preliminary step, though, and needs final approval.

The next PUC hearing is set for Sept. 14, though the earliest the proposed settlement can be heard is Oct. 12.

California is the last regional hurdle for the deal to pass. Twenty-four other states and districts had signed off after New Jersey gave its approval Aug. 23.