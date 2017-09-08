Discovery prices £400M senior debt offering

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) has priced its sterling-denominated offering of debt to help fund its takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive.
The company's offering £400M in 2.5% senior notes due 2024; the notes are pricing at 99.875% of principal, to yield 2.504% to maturity.
Net proceeds it can apply toward the deal are expected to come to £397M (about $524.1M).
Shares that were down as much as 2.9% to a 52-week low earlier have made up ground toward the flat line during the day, now -0.1%.
Now read: Lululemon perks up amid M&A chatter »