Discovery prices £400M senior debt offering

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) has priced its sterling-denominated offering of debt to help fund its takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive.

The company's offering £400M in 2.5% senior notes due 2024; the notes are pricing at 99.875% of principal, to yield 2.504% to maturity.

Net proceeds it can apply toward the deal are expected to come to £397M (about $524.1M).