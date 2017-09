Northern Trust (NTRS +2.2% ) management is motivated to show value creation, says analyst Brennan Hawken, as he boosts his 2018 EPS estimate thanks to slower expense growth and net interest margin expansion, and upgrades the stock to Buy.

Alongside, he downgrades BNY Mellon (BK +0.8% ) from Buy to Neutral as expense cuts are mostly in the rearview mirror at this point, meaning the stock is closer to fair value.

For the year, BK is higher by 7% and NTRS is roughly flat.

Source: Bloomberg