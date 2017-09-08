Target claws back after price cut announcement

Target (TGT -2% ) has recoved a bit after the company's announcement of broad price cuts sent a scare into investors. Shares were down 4.1% earlier.

Cowen doesn't seemed surprised by today's reveal from the Minneapolis-based retailer. "In our view, TGT is following its strategy to invest in price and is taking strides to improve its value perception and increase pricing clarity, which we view as significant opportunities for the retailer to grow trips, basket, and customer loyalty," writes analyst Oliver Chen.

Previously: Target down more than 3% on price cuts (Sept. 8)