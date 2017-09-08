Equifax blames vendor software for breach - NYPost

There was a flaw in the open-source software created by the Apache Foundation, says William Blair's Jeffrey Meuler, who has spoken with Equifax (EFX -12.9% ). "My understanding is the breach was perpetuated via the Apache STRUTS flaw."

A widely available software system, STRUTS is used by about 65% of the Fortune 100 companies (C, LMT, VOD among them), not to mention the IRS.

STRUTS has been under attack by hackers since at least March, according to Ars Technica, and Apache has put out several patches.

Source: Kevin Dugan at the NYPost