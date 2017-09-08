Reuters: Apple warns Western Digital away from Toshiba control

Reuters reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has warned Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from trying to take control of Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit.

Sources say Apple threatened to stop buying Western Digital’s products if the company tried to use the ongoing bidding process as a way to take over the unit.

If Western Digital remains a minority investor in its consortium, Apple will offer $460M to help finance the bid.

Apple is a top customer of Toshiba for NAND flash memory chips that go into the iPhones.

Apple has also offered up financing to the Foxconn-backed consortium bidding against the Western Digital consortium.

Western Digital shares are down 2.07 %.

Previously: WDC seeks Apple funding for Toshiba bid (Sept. 8)