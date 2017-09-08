Insurers surge into the weekend

Do the folks buying and selling in the market know something the weather forecasters haven't yet figured out, or have the insurers already seen more than enough selling to price in any Harvey and Irma damage?
Headed into the close of trade for the week, the PowerShares KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Portfolio (KBWP +4%) is set for its largest gain in more than six years.
Among the holdings: Maiden Holdings (MHLD +6.5%), XL Group (XL +6%), Travelers (TRV +4%). Also being bought: Allstate (ALL +3.5%), Chubb (CB +4.6%), Universal Insurance (UVE +8.8%), Progressive (PGR +3.7%), Alleghany (Y +3.8%), Kinsale Capital (KNSL +5.8%), Everest Re (RE +5.6%), RenaissanceRe (RNR +4.4%), Aspen (AHL +4.1%), AXIS Capital (AXS +4.7%)