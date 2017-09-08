Eleven Bio breaks out, shares ahead 38%

Thinly traded nano cap Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO +38.1% ) breaks out on a 13x surge in volume. Shares had rallied 33% before today's action but have a long way to go before returning to the high of $6 touched about a year ago.

No particular news accounts for the action, although price spikes in tiny biotechs frequently presage equity offerings. At the end of Q2, the company had $15.8M in quick assets, enough for only three quarters' operations at its current cash consumption rate.

It has two products in its pipeline: Vicinium (VB4-845), a recombinant fusion protein in Phase 3 development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and Proxinium (VB4-847), a recombinant fusion protein in Phase 1/2 development for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Top-line three-month data from the Phase 3 should be available in mid-2018.