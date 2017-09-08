WSJ: Facebook eyes $1B in video spending in major push

Among the figures thrown around for how much Facebook (FB -1.3% ) is investing in its video initiative, add $1B with a B.

That's what it could spend through 2018, according to Wall Street Journal sources. It heavily outsizes the company's previous spending including last year's live video deals, and puts Facebook more in the competitive territory of an HBO, Amazon or Netflix.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg used to resist paying for content (with much provided by the company's enormous user base), but his views are clearly evolving on that, the WSJ says.

Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser notes Facebook's eye-popping (but failed) $600M bid for digital rights to stream cricket matches in India, and says: “Our read-through is that Facebook is likely willing to spend billions of dollars to buy rights for content that might otherwise appear on TV."