Report: China to shut digital currency exchanges

According to a local report, Beijing is planning on shutting key bitcoin exchanges in China. Reuters has been unable to confirm the story, and two of its sources say they haven't heard anything from the government.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin is down nearly 7% today, and off more than 10% since hitting a record-high just shy of $5K on Sept. 2.

"If this turns out to be true, then this sell-off is substantiated, and we could see further downside over the weekend, as it could mean the large bitcoin/Chinese yuan exchanges will need to halt trading," says Greg Dwyer from BitMEX.

Notable tickers: COIN, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQX:GBTC, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC