Comcast also closing Florida Universal parks to let hurricane pass

Comcast (CMCSA -1% ) is also closing its Florida parks ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma, and like Walt Disney (which is battening down Walt Disney World) anticipates a two-day closure.

Comcast's Universal Orlando Resort will close most parks starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and expects to reopen Tuesday after the storm is thought to have passed.

Park visitors had already been canceling trips to Disney World due to the incoming hurricane. The closures are likely to cost Comcast and Disney tens of millions of dollars or more in lost revenues.