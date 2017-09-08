EMA accepts Ipsen's marketing application for expanded use of Cabometyx

The European Medicines Agency validates Ipsen's (OTCPK:IPSEY) marketing application seeking approval to use CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

CABOMETYX, licensed from Exelixis in February 2016 (ex. U.S. and Canada), was approved in the EU in September 2016 for the treatment of advanced RCC in adults following treatment with a VEGF-targeting therapy. Ipsen added the Canadian rights in December 2016.

