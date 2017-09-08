UBS: Disney streaming needs 32M users to break even

Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) announced upcoming streaming services around its ESPN sports empire and its world-class entertainment brand, and the latter will square off against Netflix (particularly with news that Star Wars and Marvel films will be pulled off Netflix to join Disney and Pixar on the news service).

That means a ton of expensive content and foregone revenues, UBS says -- and it will take a major customer success to make it work out. Achievable, but it creates "EPS uncertainty for the next several years."

“Disney will need 32M global subscribers just to break even at $9 per month,” writes Doug Mitchelson and team. That would be well behind Netflix and its outlier 100M subs, but far larger than HBO Now (around 3.5M subscribers this summer) and CBS All Access/Showtime streaming (headed for a combined 4M subs by year-end).

UBS bases its estimates on $9/month, but analyst Michael Nathanson thinks Disney could go for $5/month to more quickly build a user base.

Disney's investment in its own service is "both intriguing from a build the future growth of the company perspective, but also daunting in terms of the amount of lost third-party revenue,” UBS says, noting film TV licensing is $2B/year alone and licensing through services like Netflix comes to $500M.