Garmin announces jury verdict in Navico's favor

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announces a jury verdict that found the company willfully infringed on two Navico “downscan” patents.

The jury awards $38M in damages.

“We disagree with the verdict on the patents and will appeal. We expect to succeed in our appeal, as the Federal patent appeals court has already concluded that Navico’s other downscan patents are not valid in view of Humminbird’s earlier work,” says Andrew Etkind, Garmin VP and general counsel.

Press release

