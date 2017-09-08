KEMET +1.7% after pricing secondary share offering

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) has priced its secondary offering of 8,416,814 shares.

Shares had fallen 5.1% yesterday after news of the offering, which is coming from a third-party holder, and dropped another 6.6% today to close at $20.44.

The underwriter is buying the exercisable warrant held by K Equity (an affiliate of Platinum Equity Capital Partners II) for $181,550,593.82 -- or just under $21.57 per underlying common share.

Shares are up 1.7% after hours, quoting at $20.78.

The company won't receive proceeds other than the underwriter's payment.