Paramount still waiting on payments in China film finance deal

Paramount Pictures (VIA -0.1% , VIAB +0.3% ) still hasn't gotten payments from its Chinese studio partners despite entering into a finance deal last January, according to studio CEO Jim Gianopulos.

The deal included a $1B cash infusion and would finance a quarter of Paramount's films for three years, with an option for a fourth year.

But no money has arrived, for which Viacom execs blame increased crackdowns by China on foreign investment.

"We haven't received the money we are entitled to under the deal, but we have been given continued assurances they are processing it," Gianopulos said at today's Merrill Lynch conference.