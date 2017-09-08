NFL game gives NBC ratings win, but declines from prior year

NBC (CMCSA -1% ) took an easy win in Thursday night's broadcast ratings, thanks to the return of NFL football, but the kickoff game kept up last year's trend of shedding ratings from the previous year.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defeat of the New England Patriots drew 22.2M viewers in total audience delivery according to NBC, down from last year's 25.4M.

In ratings terms, last night's game earned an overnight 14.6 rating in households. The comparable game last year drew a 16.5 rating, and the game the year before pulled a 17.7.