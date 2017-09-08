Founder rejoins One Horizon Group as CEO

One Horizon Group (OHGI +5.6% ) says founder Mark White has rejoined the company as its CEO, president and a member of the board.

He'll help the company pursue a new focus after it disposed of loss-making units. It's now aiming at growth opportunities for online and software-as-a-service businesses in the security, education and gaming markets.

Edwin Lun is also joining the company as a Hong Kong-based chief operating officer, and will oversee the company's business in China and Hong Kong.

“I am pleased to rejoin One Horizon and lead our strategy to focus on acquisitions of attractive and profitable online technology businesses," White says. "There are huge opportunities to acquire businesses based in Southeast Asia with global growth opportunities."