Verizon: Fiber plans to be dictated by region

Verizon (VZ -0.2% ) says it's going to choose fiber acquisitions (as well as leveraging its own buildouts) on a case by case basis, largely depending on the region involved.

“As we add fiber -- and I think we’ve been pretty consistent in this -- we can buy existing fiber, we can build fiber, or we can lease existing fiber,” CFO Matt Ellis told a Merrill Lynch conference. “I think it is going to be geography by geography will determine what the best and cost-effective approach will be to add the capacity and generate the returns off of.”

Verizon bought the Chicago fiber network of WideOpenWest for $225M, and in February closed on an acquisition of XO Communications' fiber-optic network business for about $1.8B.

The WOW deal shores up capabilities in Chicago. “We have taken a look at different options and WOW was a good asset that has a lot of the fiber we’re looking for,” Ellis says.