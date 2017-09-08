Movers on S&P changes: CASH +3.9%, ARR +2.7%, CPE +3.5%, WSR +3.6%

A set of cascading index changes from S&P due to acquisitions has some of the stocks on the move after hours.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS -0.5% ) is moving to the S&P 500, replacing Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), set to be acquired by Sycamore Partners. Meanwhile, ILG (ILG +1.5% ) is moving to the MidCap 400 to replace Cadence, and Meta Financial Group (CASH +3.3% ) jumps to the SmallCap 600 to replace ILG. CASH is up another 3.9% after hours.

In changes tied to VCA's (NASDAQ:WOOF) acquisition by Mars Inc., Brink's (NYSE:BCO) will move to the MidCap 400 to replace VCA, and Armour Residential REIT (ARR +0.5% ) heads to the SmallCap 600 to replace Brink's. ARR is up 2.7% after hours, while Brink's is up 0.4% .

Callon Petroleum (CPE -6.3% ) heads to the MidCap 400 to replace WebMD (NASDAQ:WBMD), set to be acquired by KKR. CPE is up 3.5% after hours.

And Whitestone REIT (WSR +1.3% ) is joining the SmallCap 600 to replace CDI (NYSE:CDI), set to be acquired by AE Industrial Partners. WSR is up 3.6% after hours.

The Whitestone move is effective prior to Wednesday's open; the others are all effective before the open on Monday, Sept. 18.