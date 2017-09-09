Variety: Bezos pushing strategy lift at Amazon Studios

A video programming strategy revamp at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is under way at the urging of chief Jeff Bezos, Variety reports, in a push to lift Amazon Studios' profile to the level of prestige usually firmly occupied by HBO (NYSE:TWX).

Amazon today confirms five new projects that fit the profile Bezos is looking for: high-profile shows that can demonstrate global appeal, a la Game of Thrones.

Along with a pair of comedy pilots and a Fred Armisen/Maya Rudolph comedy, the company has given a green light to a period drama from Paul Attanasio and Wong Kar-wai and a Seth Rogen-produced comic book adaptation.

The new strategy is informed by the wealth of data Amazon has been gathering, and its experience with existing series similar to the new direction, including Man in the High Castle and The Tick.

A success on the level of Game of Thrones (which "is to TV as Jaws and Star Wars was to the movies of the 1970s") wouldn't hurt, says Amazon Studios chief Roy Price. “The biggest shows make the biggest difference around the world. If you have one of the top five or 10 shows in the marketplace, it means your show is more valuable because it drives conversations and it drive subscriptions. ... We’re a mass-market brand. We have a lot of video customers and we need shows that move the needle at a high level.”