Dalio looks to invest billions in China

Bridgewater Associates already manages billions in Chinese institutional (and government) money, but that's invested outside of the country. This new planned fund will raise money domestically to invest inside the country.

Dalio has long been fascinated by China, and in 1995 raised cash for a similar effort. That fund was disbanded without making any investments, with Dalio blaming the difficulty in doing business so far away.

Beijing has previously required overseas financial firms to partner with local outfits, or otherwise be strictly regulated. Of late though, the government - dealing with slower economic growth - has allowed money managers to operate independently, and Bridgewater is among the first to take advantage.

Source: Rob Copeland, Bradley Hope and James Areddy at the WSJ