Stocks to watch next week

Hurricane Irma watch: The impact of Hurricane Irma will begin to be sorted out during the week as the extent of storm damage becomes clearer. There could be more volatile trading with insurance stocks such as Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Chubb (NYSE:CB), RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Universal Insurance (NYSEMKT:UVE) - while Disney (NYSE:DIS) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will also be on watch. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) have already been bid up 6% ahead of the storm, while self-storage names Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and National Storage (NYSE:NSA) could continue to draw interest. Lodging stocks and the airline sector will also be in focus as analysts weigh in on the potential hit to Q3 earnings.

Apple Special Event: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hosts a product update at its first event at the Steve Jobs Theater. Potential reveals include new iPhone models, the Apple Watch 3/LTE and an Apple TV with 4K and HDR capabilities. There could also be a surprise or two in store for Apple fans.

Notable earnings reports: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) on September 11; Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) on September 12; Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Park City Group (NYSEMKT:PCYG) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) on September 13; Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on Septemeber 14.

IPOs expected to price: Tremont Mortgage (Pending:TRMT) on September 14.

IPO quiet period expirations: Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) on September 11 and Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR) on September 12.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Milacron (NYSE:MCRN), DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI), Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), Arena Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) on September 11; Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) on September 12; MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE), Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS), ProPetro (Pending:PUMP) on September 13; Genpact (NYSE:G) on September 14.

Notable annual meeting: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) on September 12, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) on September 15.

Sales update: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on September 15.

Special shareholder meeting: West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) on September 12; DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) and Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) on September 13; SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) on September 14; NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) on September 15.

Analyst/investor meeting: SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) on September 12; Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) on September 14,

M&A walk date: Agrium (NYSE:AGU) and Potash (NYSE:POT) on September 11.

FDA watch: Briefing documents for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Sutent sNDA are expected by September 15. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) could hear by September 17 on latanoprostene bunid CRL. Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) are presenters at the European Society for Medical Oncology this week.

Barron's mentions: There's a stern warning to investors on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the cover story this week. The new strategy at Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) is seen as a positive, while the MTV relaunch at Viacom (VIA, VIAB) is expected to fall short. The impact of a new Apple Watch on telecoms is also analyzed.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.