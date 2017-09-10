China studying ban on gas vehicles

A growing movement to eventually ban traditional fuel cars has received a boost from China.

The country is developing a timetable to end gas and diesel auto sales, but it hasn't delineated a timeframe like the U.K. and France, which will ban the vehicles by 2040.

Seeing the future? Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo (OTCPK:GELYY) confirmed in July that all its new car models would have an electric motor from 2019.

Related stocks: F, GM, FCAU, TSLA, TM, HMC, TTM, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:DDAIY, OTCPK:HYMLF, OTCPK:BAMXF, OTCPK:PEUGF