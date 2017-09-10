Hurricane Irma slams into Florida

Florida is preparing for the worst as the eye of Hurricane Irma made landfall in Key West at 9 a.m. ET as a Category 4.

As one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center forecasts "life-threatening surges" of up to 15 feet stretching up the west coast of the state.

Irma will create combined insured losses of between $20B and $65B, according to a projection from risk modeling software company AIR Worldwide.

