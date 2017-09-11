Hurricane Irma pushes through Florida

Hurricane Irma has knocked out power to nearly 4M homes and businesses in Florida, threatening millions more as it creeps up the state's west coast.

While the storm made landfall Sunday as a Category 4, by afternoon it had weakened to a Category 2, but forecasters say Irma still remains very dangerous.

It's a major event for the insurance industry and hurricane-related stocks: Munich Re estimates losses of between $20B-$30B.