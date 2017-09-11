Procter & Gamble highlights transformation in place

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is playing more defense against assertions made by Trian as part of a proxy battle.

"P&G is a profoundly different, much stronger, and more profitable company than it was just a few years ago," maintains CEO David Taylor. "Now is the time to build on our momentum and prevent anything from derailing the work that is delivering results," he adds.

Taylor also pointed to the company's strong e-commerce performance to support his case that strong momentum is in place. P&G grew overall e-commerce sales at roughly a 30% rate last fiscal year and boosted share in eight out of 10 e-commerce categories.

Source: Press Release