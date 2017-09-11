Mikros Systems receives $548K contract award for ADEPT enhancements

Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB:MKRS) has received funding of $548K from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) for additional sustainment services for the Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset (ADEPT) workstation.

Under the contract, the company will install software performance enhancements and updates to ADEPT systems.

"ADEPT provides everything the U.S. Navy sailor needs for periodic maintenance of complex electronic systems in a single enclosure. We are continually improving the ADEPT product to align with the latest technologies and our customers' needs," commented Mark Laureigh, Director of Operations of the Mikros Systems Manufacturing and Depot Center in Largo, F.L. "We appreciate our long-term relationship with the U.S Navy and look forward to providing continued support and sustainment to the fleet."

Press Release