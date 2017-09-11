Toshiba to break ground on new Japanese fab next year

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) will break ground on a new flash memory fab in Kitakami City, Japan next year, per Digitimes.

The company will discuss SanDisk’s potential involvement in the site with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC).

Toshiba and Western Digital publicly disagreed about the latter’s role in the $1.8B Fab 6 under construction. Toshiba said last month that it planned to go alone on the fab after negotiations fell through while Western Digital said negotiations were ongoing and the company planned to participate in the investment.

