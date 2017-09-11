Regeneron and Sanofi's dermatitis med Dupixent successful on late-stage asthma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST, assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) DUPIXENT (dupilumab) for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled persistent asthma met its two primary endpoints.

When added to standard therapies, dupilumab reduced severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and improved lung function. Specifically, at week 52, patients receiving 300 mg every other week experienced a 46% drop in exacerbations (60% reduction in patients with 150 eosinophilic cells/microliter and 67% reduction in those with 300 eosinophilic cells/microliter). At week 12, the 300 mg cohort showed a mean improvement in lung function over placebo of 9% (11% and 18%, respectively, in the two eosinophilic subgroups cited above).

The companies plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA by year-end.

The FDA approved DUPIXENT in March for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is inadequately controlled with topical prescription medications.