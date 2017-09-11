Futures rise as market risks ease

U.S. stock index futures climbed as Hurricane Irma came ashore in Florida weaker than anticipated and the perceived threat of a North Korean missile test failed to materialize. Dow +0.5% ; S&P 500 +0.5% ; Nasdaq +0.7% .

"The actual damages caused by the hurricane could finally be less than $50B versus $192B estimated prior to the hit," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital.

Oil is up 0.6% at $47.78/bbl, gold is 0.8% lower at $1340/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 bps to 2.1%.

