Tesla adds driving range for some owners escaping Irma

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sent a free update to some owners in Florida to help them extend their driving range ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The update unlocked the full battery potential of Model S/X 60/60D vehicles with 75 kWh battery packs, according to Electrek.

Tesla note to select owners: "Due to these exceptional circumstances, and to help you better prepare to evacuate and get to safety, your vehicle has been adjusted at no cost to you to temporarily access the additional battery capacity until September 16th."