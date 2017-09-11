Taiwan Semiconductor, Xilinx, and Cadence announce new test chip

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), and Arm announce collaborating on a Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators test chip.

The test chip will build on Taiwan Semiconductor’s 7nm FinFET process technology and involve Arm CPUs, Cadence I/O and memory subsystems, and provide connectivity to Xilinx’s 16nm Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs.

The test chip, aimed at accelerating apps in data centers, will tape-out in Q1 next year with silicon availability in Q2.

