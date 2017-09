Big day for insurers on tap as Irma less than feared

At least one disaster modeling firm is lowering its damage estimate to just $49B from $200B previously, as Irma over the weekend shifted its wrath away from Florida's east coast, and mostly spared Tampa on the west coast.

The insured loss is likely to be far less than even that $49B says that same disaster modeler.

The Florida-exposed insurers figure to have the biggest rallies today. Premarket action: Universal Insurance (NYSEMKT:UVE) +15% , HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) +6 %, United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) no trades.

Other P&C players: Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Chubb (NYSE:CB), Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1347 Property (NASDAQ:PIH), Kinsale Capital (Pending:KNSL), Selective (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Reinsurers: Everest Re (NYSE:RE), RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR), Aspen (NYSE:AHL), Endurance (NYSE:ENH), Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS), Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL), Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD), Greenlight (NASDAQ:GLRE)