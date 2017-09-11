Idera Pharma's IMO-2125 shows encouraging action in early-stage melanoma study; shares ahead 15% premarket

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) is up 15% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive data in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing IMO-2125, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's YERVOY (ipilimumab), in patients with treatment-resistant melanoma. The data were presented at ESMO in Madrid.

The dose selection process involved 18 patients, 17 of whom progressed after receiving Bristol-Myers' OPDIVO (nivolumab) or Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Six of nine patients who received the recommended Phase 2 dose of 8 mg of IMO-2125 experienced disease control, including one complete responder and three partial responders.

The IMO-2125/YERVOY combination was tolerable at all doses studied.

The target number of patients has been expanded in the ongoing Phase 2 expansion to include patients who have received prior treatment with YERVOY.

A Phase 3 study in PD-1-refractory melanoma will commence in Q1 2018.

IMO-2125 is an agonist of endosomal Toll-like receptor (TLR) 9, a cell surface protein that plays a key role in pathogen recognition and innate immunity.

The company will host a webcast this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.

