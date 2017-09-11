Reuters: Apple faces hard sell with premium iPhone in China

Reuters reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might face a hard sell in China when launching the premium iPhone model expected to cost $1K.

The phone costs about double the average monthly salary in China and Apple faces steep competition from more budget-friendly competitors including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

Greater China was Apple’s third largest market for iPhone sales last quarter. The region represented 18% of overall iPhone sales in the quarter. Sales were down 10% on the year.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s share of the China smartphone market dropped to 9% in the first six months of this year, down from 14% in the same period last year.

Apple will announce the new phones at a launch event tomorrow.

Apple shares are up 1.24% premarket.

Previously: Apple hit by iPhone X leak (Sept. 11)