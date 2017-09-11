Trading in Pulse Biosciences halted pending news

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) pending the release of news.

Pulse's technology platform is called Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS). The company says NPS has potential as a cancer treatment. When NPS is applied directly to tissue it creates a transient opening of small pores in cell and organelle membranes that triggers a signaling cascade within a tumor that leads to cell death.

Update: The company announced that it has withdrawn its U.S. 510(k) application for the PulseTx System due to the FDA's request for additional data that it could not provide within the 90-day review period. The filing will be resubmitted in the coming months.