Embraer mulls return to Chinese manufacturing

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is likely to consider building a commercial-aircraft factory in China in two years, marking a potential shift in strategy after the company shut down its private-jet plant in the country in 2016.

"We may consider it if we have the right partner and enough interest for our jets," said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva. “We see potential for a little bit over 1,000 aircraft of the size that Embraer manufacturers for the next 20 years in China. We have 80% of that market."